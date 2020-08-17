UM student led mental health services program reopening

The University of Mississippi’s counselor education program has decided to reopen its Clinic for Outreach and Personal Enrichment (CORE) to the public on Aug. 24.

The clinic was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but will reopen via telehealth and will be open to the public. This includes Ole Miss students, faculty, staff and community members.

The clinic is located in the South Oxford Center of 2301 South Lamar Blvd. Telehealth appointments are available Monday through Thursday afternoons.

All counseling at COPE will be done by masters and doctoral students. Services are provided by master’s, specialist and doctoral students who are completing their practicum or internship experiences as well as by faculty members. Doctoral students use this facility to provide clinical supervision to master’s students.

COPE was started in 2016 to provide an in-house training environment for the counselor education graduate program. It allows students to apply what they have learned in the classroom while working with actual clients under close supervision.

The clinic provides services to children, college students and adults. They offer individual, group and family counseling. They are also known for their play therapy services, but that has been paused for the fall semester due to COVID-19.

The pandemic has caused people from all walks of life to experience a common trauma. COPE provides a space for people to work through those feelings.