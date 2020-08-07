Ole Miss adds Kentucky, South Carolina to 2020 schedule

Ole Miss knows which 10 Southeastern Conference foes they will play in this amended 2020 season, but not when they will play them.

The SEC announced all 14 teams’ two new opponents to this year’s schedule, rounding it out to the approved 10-game, conference-only schedule on Friday.

The Rebels will welcome South Carolina to Oxford while having to travel to the Bluegrass state to take on Kentucky. The dates for each game were not announced along with the two additional teams, but will be at a later date.

“We made every effort to create a schedule that is as competitive as possible and builds on the existing eight conference games that had already been scheduled for 2020,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. “This schedule is a one-year anomaly that we have developed under unique circumstances presented by the impact of COVID-19.”

South Carolina rounds out the Rebels’ new five-game home slate along with Alabama, Auburn, Florida and Mississippi State. The Rebels’ road-game schedule includes games at Arkansas, LSU, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and now Kentucky.

It’s exciting to see our league take another step toward finalizing the schedule, and I’m grateful that our players and fans will have the opportunity to experience these additional matchups with South Carolina and Kentucky along with our eight opponents,” Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said. “As planning continues toward 2020 season, we will continue to keep the safety and well-being of all those involved at the forefront of our discussions.”

The Wildcats are also scheduled to come Oxford as part of the Rebels’ 2022 conference schedule. Ole Miss will travel to Columbia, S.C. to take on the Gamecocks in 2025.

The rest of the SEC’s new opponents for 2020 are below:

Alabama – at Missouri, Kentucky

Auburn – at South Carolina, Tennessee

Arkansas – at Florida, Georgia

Florida – Arkansas, at Texas A&M

Georgia – at Arkansas, Mississippi State

Kentucky – at Alabama, Ole Miss

LSU – Missouri, at Vanderbilt

Missouri – at LSU, Alabama

Mississippi State – at Georgia, Vanderbilt

South Carolina – at Ole Miss, Auburn

Tennessee – at Auburn, Texas A&M

Texas A&M – at Tennessee, Florida

Vanderbilt – at Mississippi State, LSU