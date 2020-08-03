Lafayette Man arrested on Hwy 6 for possession of weapon by a felon
Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man for possession of a weapon by a felon.
Investigators of the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested Isaiah Moody for possession of a weapon by a felon on Wednesday, July 29.
According to arrest records, Moody was involved in a domestic dispute where firearms were found in the Highway 6 West region of Lafayette County.
Moody was arrested and given a bond of $5,000.
