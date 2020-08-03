August 4, 2020

Lafayette County man arrested for weapon possession by felon

By Ana Martinez

Published 2:48 pm Monday, August 3, 2020

A Lafayette County man was arrested for weapon possession by felon on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested Floyd Davis for weapon possession by felon on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Davis was involved in a disturbance in the Highway 30 area and was arrested for the possession of weapon by felon.

He was given a bond of $2,500.

 

